Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Charlotte Curl

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches elementary students in Bells.

First grade teacher Charlotte Curl got her start in education in her home state of California before moving to West Tennessee with her husband.

“I’ve lived in Bells for 22 years, and I’ve taught here at Bells, this is my 19th year,” Curls said. “We moved here to Bells, it was a whole lot smaller. So it took some adjustment, but I love it and I can’t imagine living anywhere else.”

She says she enjoys the community and her students.

“I love the kids,” Curl said. “Every day I go home and I tell my husband — he is the PE teacher here — I mean, we can share stories about the funny things they say and do, and they’re just so sweet and I just love helping them, and they just entertain me and make me laugh and smile every day.”

Curl has mainly taught first grade over the past two decades. She says her own teachers in school inspired her to become a teacher herself.

“When I was 5 years old, I just loved my kindergarten teacher,” Curl said. “She was so sweet and kind and helpful, and I just, I loved the school setting. I just knew I wanted to be a teacher and to help kids the way that she helped me.”

Curl will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in November, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.