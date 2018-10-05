Union City police seek shooting suspect

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Authorities are asking for your help finding a man wanted in connection with a recent shooting.

Javarous Garrell Royal, 28, aka Z-Sticks, is wanted on a reckless endangerment charge in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the area of East Cheatham Street in Union City, according to a release from the Union City Police Department.

No injuries were reported, but police found an SUV with six bullet holes.

Royal was reportedly seen leaving the area in a 2008 red Ford Mustang with Tennessee tag 1H3-5Y8.

Royal should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Union City police at 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers at 731-885-TIPS (8477).