UT Family Medicine Center holds ‘Pink Out for a Cure’ fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — When you see the big pink chair, you know it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We’re trying to raise awareness,” said Grant Studebaker, a physician at UT Family Medicine Center. “We’re trying to get women to come in and get their mammograms, and early detection is key to help prevent complications from breast cancer.”

On Friday, the UT Family Medicine Center in Jackson held their “Pink Out for a Cure” fundraiser.

“Breast cancer is almost the No. 1 killer of women,” Darlene Crownover, a breast cancer survivor, said. “We have to band together as women to know what to look for, to know what to do.”

They have information about detecting breast cancer, what to do if diagnosed and how to treat it.

“We’re hoping that they think about getting a mammogram. That’s the whole idea is increase awareness about getting screened,” Studebaker said.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Crownover beat breast cancer and says now she’s fighting for the next generation, “My granddaughters or other women may be able to prevent this altogether rather than cure it. That would be our ultimate goal is to prevent it, not just cure it.”

The group also raffled off a blanket and released balloons in memory of anyone affected by any kind of cancer.