A balloon release for 4 lives lost in fatal car wreck near Crockett County line

CROCKETT, Tenn–

The Crockett County Central high School parking lot was filled with people who came to remember their loved ones.

“He was such a loving kid, he loved everybody, for our last Christmas he had bought each one of us, my sisters an the grandparents, just everybody a candle,” said Aunt of Austin Tart, Candace Burns.

On this night, 4 lives are remembered after a fatal car accident on Highway 79 just one week ago.

These lives belonged to Candace Williams, Austin Tart, Jose Vega and Dallas Wear.

“Every one of them meant so much to us,” said Burns.

Family and friends and community members gathered at the Crockett County High School to remember their lives with a balloon release.

“Like us releasing the balloons I don’t know its like us letting go of all 4 of them,” said Sister of Jose Vega, Vilma Vega.

Each balloon color you represents one of them.

Black representing Candace Williams, dark blue representing Jose Vega, red to represent Dallas Wear and light blue for Austin Tart.

“It’s hard but its nice that everybody gets together for a small community but were a strong community,” said Vega.

Students of Crockett County High School showed their love for their friends using social media by adding a filter on snap chat saying “fly high, you will be missed.”

These words also went on t shirts with all 4 of their names on them.

People shared a special memory of each of them.

“He was always there for anybody who ever needed anybody,” said Hayden Manes best friend of Jose Vega.

“I do know if Candace knew that I was talking to you she would tell me to just live life to the fullest,” said best friend of Candace Williams, Nicole White.

“Were praying for all the families and just let them know we love them,” said Burns.

The t-shirts and balloons were for sale at the release.

With all of the proceeds being split in four ways to help the families with the cost of memorial services.