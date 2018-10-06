A Warm Weekend Ahead

Weather Update – 7:29 a.m. – Saturday, October 6th

The Summer-like stretch of heat and humidity in West Tennessee continues this weekend. Don’t expect much of a cool-down to where temperatures should be anytime soon! In fact, we don’t see another cold front moving into the Mid-South until later on next week, but even that may change.

TODAY

A sun cloud mix and humid with highs in the upper 80’s.

No major changes are in our forecast from yesterday’s weather! It’ll be hot and humid again today with highs in the upper 80s during the afternoon. There’s still a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially from the later hours of the morning through early evening, but whatever rain develops – if any does at all – should dissipate completely around sunset. Under mostly clear skies with light winds, temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of Saturday night.

Heading to the Gulf Coast on Fall Break? We’re watching this area for tropical development over the next 5 days, there’s a 80% chance for development in that time. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

