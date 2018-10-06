Highway sign unveiling honors West Tennessee song writer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new sign is unveiled on Highway 412 in Henderson County to honor a well known Tennessee song writer.

Buddy Cannon is a Juno native who is an american country music songwriter and record producer.

Cannon is known best for his work as Kenny Chesney’s record producer.

He won an academy of country music’s producer of the year award in 2006.

He also won the country music association song of the year award.

Buddy Cannon’s family and friends all showed up for the unveiling for support.