Local sale benefits Redemption Road Rescue

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is on a mission to save the horses.

Redemption Road Rescue is holding an estate style sale this weekend.

All proceeds go towards the rescue, rehabilitation, and re-homing of deserving horses of West Tennessee.

Furniture, jewelry and art will be among the items sold.

The organization teamed up with estate sale company to raise the profits.

Sunday is the last day of the sale.

You can stop by at 444 North Royal Street from 1 p.m.to 5 p.m.