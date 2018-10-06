Manufacturer to invest $6.4m in Tennessee, create 80 jobs

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (AP) – A Canadian company has announced that it will set up its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee, an investment of $6.4 million expected to create 80 jobs.

State economic development officials and Craig Manufacturing Ltd. announced plans Friday for a new Lawrenceburg facility slated to be up and running in the second quarter of 2019.

Craig Manufacturing was founded in 1946 and produces steel attachments for heavy construction, forestry, mining, energy and utility equipment. The company’s headquarters are in New Brunswick, Canada.

The company will operate out of the 60,000-square-foot Spec building in Team Lawrence Commerce Park. It will add about 7,500 square feet of office space for its U.S. corporate offices.