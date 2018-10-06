Volkswagen could add 1,000-plus jobs in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Volkswagen officials say they plan to add a third shift to the automaker’s Tennessee plant, a move that could add more than 1,000 workers.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press , Volkswagen Chattanooga plant chief executive Antonio Pinto said Friday that the new workers will help produce the five-seat Atlas SUV next year. Hiring is expected to start this year and continue in 2019.

The 3,500-employee plant currently makes the seven-seat Atlas SUV and the midsize Passat sedan.

Volkswagen Chattanooga spokeswoman Amanda Plecas said a decision hasn’t been made on the number of new jobs.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen announced it would spend $340 million to assemble the five-seat SUV.

About 1,100 workers were hired to produce the seven-seat Atlas in the past couple of years.