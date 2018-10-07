Donnell Century Farm Adventure opens up for fall festivities

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local farm is kicking off the fall festivities.

If you are looking for hayrides, pumpkin patches, even a candy cannon, you might want to head over to Donnell Century Farm Adventure.

This year’s October heat is not stopping the farm from bringing out all the seasonal favorites.

They celebrated grandparents this weekend, giving them free entrance with the payment of a grandchild.

Every year the farm presents a new event. This year they added a zip-line for the kids to enjoy.