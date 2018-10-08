A Big Change Coming In The Weather

Weather Update – 11:12 p.m. – Monday, October 8th

Tuesday will start off with mostly clear skies and temperatures in in the low 70’s. Warming up to the upper 80’s again in the afternoon. We will begin to notice more clouds than sunshine as we head into Tuesday night. Rain chances will climb as well and by Wednesday, rain looks likely. A sharp drop in our temperatures to follow in the second half of the week.

A sharp turn of events comes in the week as a major hurricane is likely to this the Florida panhandle coast. A much cooler Canadian airmass is heading towards west Tennessee which will bring rain on Wednesday and much cooler temperatures by Thursday morning. Upper 40’s can be expected by Friday morning!

