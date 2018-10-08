Local artists nominated, awarded at Tennessee Music Awards in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local musicians kick off a star studded night at the annual Tennessee Music Awards in Jackson.

Musical guests lined the red carpet at University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus, which featured many independent artists.

The 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award went to Carl Perkins and W.S. “Fluke” Holland.

The VIP pre-show was hosted by Miss Tennessee 2016 Grace Burgess.

“Seeing all these people under one roof an experiencing the history and the current momentum that the music of Tennessee has on the independent level,” said Nathan Hunnicutt, organizer for the awards show.

“I love seeing artists network with each other…because that’s really all it’s about,” said Amber Raedunn, host of the awards show.

“Little Boys Blue” was nominated for Blues Artists of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the year, among many other awards.

Some of the performers include “Cooper the Band”, “Jessie and the Holy Smokes”, “The Doublewides”, “Skeleton Krew”, Kimberlie Helton and many more.

Gibson County High School won Band of the Year.