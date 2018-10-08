October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month; experts share what you need to know

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Usually it is one out of eight women that end up with breast cancer,” said West Tennessee Imaging Center Mammography Unit Coordinator Alicia Hamilton.

That’s roughly 12 percent of women who have the chance of getting this type of cancer. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors recommend women over a certain age to get annual exams.

“So normally you start at age 40, is when they recommend to go ahead and start having your annual mammograms done,” Hamilton said.

She said it doesn’t take long.

“Just to do an actual mammogram, it takes between five to 10 minutes. It’s a super quick exam,” Hamilton said.

And frequency is key. Hamilton says around this time of year they normally get a little bit more of an influx of patients coming in for exams, easily reaching at least 70 patients per day.

At the Kirkland Cancer Center, Nori Pigue, a Breast Care Nurse Navigator, says there are sometimes misconceptions about age and family history.

“That they’re like, ‘oh, well, breast cancer has never been in my family. I don’t need a mammogram.’ Yes, you do,” Pigue said.

There are several events going on across the area , such as 5K walks or private fundraising events, that help raise awareness. Or you can simply make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

“That is very important, because we need more research,” Pigue said. “We continue to do research so we can find a cure for this terrible disease.”

West Tennessee Healthcare will have free breast cancer screenings for uninsured women on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. until noon, held at the imaging center.