Top 5 Plays: Week 8

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top plays from Week 8 of the high school football season are as follows:

#5: TCA’S KEVIN DAVIS MAKING DEFENDERS MISS GOING IN FOR THE SCORE. TCA DEFEATED HALLS 42-6.

#4: HUMBOLDT’S BOBBY JOHNSON TAKES THIS PASS TO THE HOUSE. HUMBOLDT DEFEATED GLEASON 68-42.

#3: HARDIN COUNTY’S RIVERS HUNT SHOWS HE CAN DO MORE THAN THROW THE FOOTBALL. HARDIN COUNTY DEFEATED SCOTTS HILL 35-0.

#2: NORTH SIDE’S TYKEISE THARPE GETS THE BALL AND DOESN’T LOOK BACK. NORTH SIDE DEFEATED CHESTER COUNTY 46-8.

#1: HAYWOOD’S TAYLOR SHIELDS FIELDS THE PUNT AND TAKES IT HOME. HAYWOOD DEFEATED CROCKETT COUNTY 41-14.