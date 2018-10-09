Donate Life Tennessee raising awareness for organ and tissue donations

JACKSON, Tenn.–The need for organ donations to help save lives is the focus of an effort across Tennessee for those who have and want to help.

The Driver Services Division, in partnership with Donate Life Tennessee, is holding events across the state to recognize driver services’ employees for their role in encouraging organ and tissue donation.

State and local officials are visiting drivers centers, and with Tennessee residents, who have been impacted by organ and tissue donation.

Tuesday, they made a stop in savannah.

“‘It’s extremely important. Right now there’s over 115,000 people on the waiting list 2,800 in the state of Tennessee alone. So you can save a life,” said Sharon Pakis with Donate Life Tennessee.

Others who have helped in the partnership to save lives will be recognized across the state.