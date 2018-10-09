Local officials emphasize fire safety during Nat’l Fire Prevention Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s National Fire Prevention Week and local fire officials want you to be prepared to handle fire emergencies.

“You know in your homes, the number one thing is working smoke detectors,” said Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner. “We preach it all year long but you know especially this week because its prevention week.”

Turner says its the first step in fire prevention.

“Check them make sure they’re working, if there’s any questions whatsoever, contact your local fire department,” said Turner. “They’ll come out check them for you and install them for free if you need them.”

He says the number one spot for common domestic fires is in the kitchen.

“People put stuff on the stove, maybe fall asleep or go outside to do something, lose track of time,” said Turner. “Next thing you know your house is on fire.”

During fire prevention week, the Madison County Fire Department will be holding an open house to help with public awareness, just as they did last year.

“Thursday night we’re having a fire prevention festival at our fire station, kind of an open house you might say,” said Turner.”There will be emergency equipment for everybody to see.”

They’ll have everything from live fire demonstrations and enough information about fire and safety, as well as a puppet show for the children.

“We have a puppet show that night for the kids they always enjoy that its always a big hit,” said Turner. “We have a smoke house where the kids will be able to see what it’s like for the house to be full of smoke and how you can’t see and teach them ways to get out of that house when its on fire.”

The smoke house was designed for training , but Thursday’s event will help teach the public how to escape in case of fire.

“Practice an escape plan with your whole family,” said Turner. “Have a meeting place outside, where we can all come. Then not re enter the structure for any reason if there’s a fire.”

The Fire Prevention Open House will be held this Thursday, October 11 from 6- 8 p.m. at the Madison County Fire Station at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.