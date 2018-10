Students, community gather for “For Freedoms” panel discussion

JACKSON, Tenn.–Dozens of students and community members gathered in the Lambuth Chapel Tuesday night for a panel discussion.

It is all a part of the “For Freedoms” project. The topic of discussion was “What does freedom from fear mean to you?”

Subjects covered included race, religion and politics. Leading up to Election Day, the University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus is using art as a way to inspire dialogue.