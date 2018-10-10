A Strong Fall Cold Front Arrives Today!

Weather Update–

This morning we’ve seen some scattered showers as expected. This activity will gradually diminish giving way mainly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be some sunshine at times. This will be the atmospheres opportunity to develop instability through insolation. The main front will arrive by early this evening and there may be a few storms to develop along it, though guidance has been a bit reluctant to develop anything organized. Not anticipating severe or strong storms, but there could be a few rumbles of thunder later. Otherwise we will transition to Fall overnight will temperatures plummeting through the 60s and into the low 50s overnight wind NW wind 5-10 mph with gust around 20 mph. It may feel like we’re in the upper 40s at times. That is a far cry from the mornings the last few weeks in the 70s! Dress warmly!

