Dyersburg man arrested, charged with taking inappropriate photographs of a minor

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a Dyersburg man, who stands accused of taking inappropriate photographs of a minor.

TBI agents began investigating Zachery Ryan Permenter on April 20.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that over the span of more than two years, Permenter took inappropriate photographs of an underage female on a number of occasions, according to a press release from the TBI.

The release says On Monday, the Dyer County grand jury returned indictments, charging Permenter with 15 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Tuesday, Permenter turned himself into TBI agents and was subsequently booked into the Dyer County jail on $10,000 bond.