A celebration of life of Mary Ann Leggett will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, October 12, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Aaron Pendergrass and Rev. Frank Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 11, 2018 and from 11:00 AM until the service on Friday. Mary Ann, age 75, died on October 9, 2018 with her husband by her side.

Mary Ann, fondly known as Mimi to her family, was born in Bruceton, TN on March 26, 1943 to Cecil and Loula Blankenship. In high school, she was Miss CHS and graduated salutatorian in her class of 1961. Mary Ann attended Union University and graduated with a BA in Business Administration; she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. It was at Union she met the love of her life, Don; they were married in 1965 following graduation.

She and Don lived in Memphis, TN while he was in graduate school; it was during this time, she worked for the Memphis FBI. When Don began teaching at Bethel University in McKenzie, TN, Mary Ann worked as bookkeeper for the University until the birth of their first child; she then became a stay-at-home Mom to their two daughters, Leigh Ann and Jennifer.

When Don started his career with the Quaker Oats Company in 1971, they moved to Jackson, TN and then to Chicago, IL (1993). In 2003 they moved to Medina, TN to be near family. On her “bucket list” was to travel to OHIO…the only state of the 50 she had not visited.

At age 16, Mary Ann made the most important decision of her life—she accepted Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior. She always considered it a blessing to serve her Lord by playing the piano; she joyfully and faithfully served as pianist for three churches. Mary Ann also enjoyed writing personal notes of encouragement.

Mary Ann leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband Don of 53 years; two daughters, Leigh Ann Stewart (Todd) of McMinnville, TN and Jennifer Leggett of Medina, TN; four grandchildren, Aaron Pendergrass, Chelsea Stewart, Rachel Stewart and Caroline Stewart and a brother, Jim P Blankenship (Karin) of Medina, TN

At Mary Ann’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to the TN Kidney Foundation, 95 White Bridge Road., Suite 300, Nashville, TN 37205.

