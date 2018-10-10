Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/18 – 10/10/18

1/87 Adam Sweat Aggravated domestic assault

2/87 Akisha Green Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

3/87 Alexis Blue Schedule I drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/87 Ambrosia Huisel Shoplifting-theft of property



5/87 Amy Sharp Criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/87 Anthony Johnson Failure to appear

7/87 Aquarius Robertson Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, failure to appear

8/87 Ashley White Failure to appear, contraband in penal institute



9/87 Austin Whitsitt Public intoxication

10/87 Belford Hawn Violation of community corrections

11/87 Bradley Hughes Aggravated burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/87 Breyanna Jackson driving under the influence



13/87 Brian Williamson Failure to appear

14/87 Brittany Thomas Aggravated assault

15/87 Bruce Young Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/87 Chad Melton Simple domestic assault



17/87 Chanel Phelps Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/87 Charles Barnett Schedule I drug violations, schedule li drug violations

19/87 Charles Wilkes Schedule li drug violations, schedule vi drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/87 Christle Ross Violation of probation



21/87 Christopher McKee Simple domestic assault

22/87 Cobb Young Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/87 Darren Clark Disorderly conduct

24/87 David McAlexander Schedule li drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



25/87 Deja Holmes Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

26/87 Deondrae Green Simple domestic assault

27/87 Dessick Watson Destroying evidence, schedule li drug violations, contraband in penal institute, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

28/87 Devon Owens Schedule li drug violations



29/87 Donald Patrick Public intoxication

30/87 Douglas Miller Violation of probation

31/87 Felicia Forman Simple domestic assault

32/87 Gracie Blake Simple domestic assault



33/87 Hollie Dupuy Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/87 Holly Pitcher Schedule lv drug violations, possession of methamphetamine

35/87 Hubert Obrien Driving on revoked/suspended license

36/87 James Oliver Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/87 Jeffrey Collins Failure to appear

38/87 Jeremiah Adams Schedule li drug violations, violation of probation

39/87 Jeremy Radley Theft over $1,000

40/87 Jimmy Womack Driving on revoked/suspended license



41/87 John Drake Simple domestic assault

42/87 Jonathan Northern Schedule li drug violations, criminal impersonation, schedule vi drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

43/87 Jonathan Velazquez Vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

44/87 Jordan Latch Shoplifting-theft of property



45/87 Jose Loredo Failure to appear

46/87 Joshua Bowles Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, reckless endangerment

47/87 Jumaane Wilcox Driving on revoked/suspended license

48/87 Latrell Goodman Failure to appear



49/87 Laura Curtis Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

50/87 Lonnie Link Simple domestic assault, vandalism

51/87 Luellyn Polk Violation of probation

52/87 Madison Book Shoplifting-theft of property



53/87 Maggie Neal Aggravated assault

54/87 Mandy Hill Possession of methamphetamine

55/87 Mareko Clark Driving on revoked/suspended license

56/87 Marie Owen Criminal impersonation



57/87 Marilyn Smith Simple domestic assault

58/87 Mark McClanahan Driving on revoked/suspended license

59/87 Michael Cormier Driving on revoked/suspended license

60/87 Michael Douglas Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license



61/87 Michael Kendrick Failure to appear

62/87 Monica Bruce Shoplifting-theft of property, violation of probation

63/87 Monte Crosnoe Simple domestic assault, evading arrest

64/87 Ottamira Fortune Shoplifting-theft of property



65/87 Patrick Gause Driving on revoked/suspended license

66/87 Patricia Kipp Violation of community corrections

67/87 Perry Jackson Assault, harassment

68/87 Quincy Jelks Public intoxication, resisting arrest



69/87 Randy Maitland Driving under the influence

70/87 Robert Magill Violation of probation

71/87 Roberto House Violation of probation

72/87 Ruby Baker Contempt of court



73/87 Samantha Garmer Driving on revoked/suspended license

74/87 Sandra Ware Violation of order of protection

75/87 Shanda Pepper Unlawful drug paraphernalia

76/87 Simoneti Cole Shoplifting-theft of property



77/87 Summer Blackstock Violation of community corrections

78/87 Tabitha Cole Violation of probation

79/87 Terry Newsom Driving on revoked/suspended license

80/87 Thomas Doster Aggravated assault



81/87 Tony Greer Failure to comply

82/87 Torijon Coplin Failure to appear

83/87 Tory Biggs Failure to appear, violation of probation

84/87 Trenya Shaw Violation of probation



85/87 Trineshia Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

86/87 Wesley Barrett Aggravated burglary, forgery, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

87/87 William Anderson Criminal trespass















































































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/10/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.