TBI: Dyersburg youth softball coach charged, accused of sending inappropriate photos to underage girls

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of investigation have obtained indictments for a Dyersburg man who stands accused of exposing at least two girls he coached on a youth softball team to inappropriate photographs.

TBI agents began investigating Shawn Milton Braden on July 30.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Braden, a coach for a girls’ softball team for Bigtyme Athletics in Dyer County, showed and sent inappropriate photographs to underage females on his team on several occasions earlier in the month of July, according to a press release from the TBI.

The release says on Monday, the Dyer County grand jury returned indictments, charging the Dyersburg man with two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

On Tuesday, he turned himself into TBI agents and was booked into the Dyer County jail on $10,000 bond.