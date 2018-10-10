Terrell F. Freeman

Terrell F. Freeman, 89, died Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in Jackson, TN. He was born in Paducah, KY to the parents of Farley and Sarah Owens Freeman. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was owner of Batesville Concrete Products in Batesville, MS. He served his community by being involved in various civic clubs and serving on several boards. Recently, he was a member of Crosswinds Church of Christ in Jackson, TN.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Beth Smith Freeman of Jackson, TN; one son, Allen (Mary) Neal of Nixa, MO; one daughter, Lisa (Keith) Anderson of Jackson, TN; and twelve grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jo Freeman.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Jackson Christian School, 832 Country Club Lane, Jackson, TN 38305 or Freed-Hardeman University, 158 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38040.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Friday, October 12 ,2018 from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. with the funeral service following at 2:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Milton Sewell officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com