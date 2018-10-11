Funeral services for Lashawnda Shontezz Johnson , Age 42, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 11:00 am at Bread of Life Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cerro Gordo Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Ms. Johnson passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, October 12, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Ms. Johnson will lie in state Saturday morning at Bread of Life Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.