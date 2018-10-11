Madison Co. Fire Dept. holds 2nd annual Open House

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–The Madison County Fire Department hosted their 2nd annual Open House, Thursday.

The even was held in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week.

The department invited the community out for an educational day, including how to’s on fire alarms and smoke detectors and overall operations of the department.

“Very community oriented. We wanted the community to come out and see exactly what the Madison County Fire Department is all about and be able to converse with our folks in a non-stressful environment,” said Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle.

Fire Prevention Week ends Sunday.