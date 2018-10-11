Funeral services for Martha Evon Wilbourn Hampton, age 67, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery. Mrs. Hampton passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Sunday, October 14, 2018 from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Hampton will lie in state Monday afternoon at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church from 12:00 pm until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.