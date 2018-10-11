Mugshots : Madison County : 10/10/18 – 10/11/18 October 11, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Anthony Blackmon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Ashley Snider Schedule li drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12David Mcalexander Schedule vi drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Eric Arment Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12James Springer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Keith Prater Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Leah Fincher Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Mario Hobson Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Megan Blacklance Possession of methamphetamine, theft less than $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Patricia Vaughn Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Teriney Mcintosh Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Tiffany Joyce Contraband in penal institute, shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/10/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/11/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore