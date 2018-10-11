Funeral services for Robert Alan Pirtle, age 65, of Carrollton, Texas, formerly of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 12:00 pm at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be Monday, October 15, 2018 at 10:45 am at the Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads. Mr. Pirtle passed away Saturday, October 6, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation will begin Friday, October 12, 2018 from 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Pirtle will lie in state Saturday morning at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.