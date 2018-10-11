Sunny But Cool Today!

Weather Update–

Fall arrives in West Tennessee this morning with lows falling into the mid to low 50s! Believe it or not that is still above the normal values we should be experiencing of 49°F for today. This afternoon though a north-northwesterly breeze will keep temperatures below normal. Highs are expected to make it into the middle to upper 60s today, normal value this time of year is 75.

Tonight, the real cold air finally catches up. A cool continental polar air mass will take over lows will dip into the middle to lower 40s. That is roughly 6 to 8 degrees below normal! Enjoy the sunshine we have for now, that will change this weekend as an upper level trough with embedded disturbances brings clouds and cold showers into West Tennessee through the weekend.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

