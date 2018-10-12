A local school may become a historic site

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members show their support while the National Register of Historic Places evaluates Sitka School.

Their results will determine if it qualifies as a historic building.

“There’s very little African-American school houses left in the area,” says Jessica Baker, National Register of Historic places employee. “So every time we come upon one, we want to see if that’s something that can be eligible.”

One of the things they take into consideration is the integrity of the building and landscape. They also look to see how much of the original structure remains.

“As you can see it’s an old building, an old school building and I love history,” says Lucy Kimble.

The school was first built in 1942 and ranged from first to eighth grade.

“First you started out here in the first grade and we stayed … we stayed in one room from the first grade to the fourth, and then it was exciting when you got a chance to move into the second room,” says Percy Smith. “It only was a two room school.”

The former student recalls what it was like to attend classes during segregation.

“Going back during the sixties, you know, and it was an all black school and, like, we got hand-me-down books.”

He says the school has produced lawyers, teachers, preachers and more.