Increasing Clouds And Spotty Showers

Weather Update–

We’ve spent most of the afternoon with sunshine across West Tennessee. This has allowed temperatures to climb into the upper 50s, and a couple areas to around 60. Clouds are rapidly increasing from the west as moisture moves in aloft. However with high pressure in control at the surface I think at least through around sunset we will stay mostly dry. Later tonight this will eventually change as light showers develop and move through as a front slowly forms and stalls out across the region. For now, it looks like Saturday will be mostly dry… Deep moisture will return late Saturday allowing for steadier, and perhaps heavier rain to move into the region and persist off and on through at least Tuesday!



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

