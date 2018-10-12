Lane College Tigers kick of homecoming festivities ahead of football game

JACKSON, Tenn. — Homecoming is underway inside the Dragon’s Den at Lane College, and students and alumni are looking forward to more than the big football game this year.

“We are super excited about the things going on, changes being made, the developments happening,” William Smith, who graduated from Lane back in 2004 said.

Smith says homecoming season brings him back to his old stomping grounds.

“What brings me back is the students, the faculty and the staff,” he said. “It’s a chance to fellowship and have that involvement with alumni.”

Current students networked with alumni while taking part in a pep rally Friday afternoon.

Homecoming chair Braylin Laster says the week-long festivities draw in alumni from all over.

“So many different cities our students come from Milwaukee, Chicago, Memphis and St. Louis,” he said.

Laster says this year’s homecoming theme is ‘A Different World.'”

“It’s always a different feel every year, so I am excited for everyone to come back and enjoy the festivities,” he said.

But before the Dragons take on Allen University, Smith says the main attraction is the homecoming parade slated for Saturday morning.

“This evening we will be partying and getting ready for tomorrow for the parade,” Laster said.

But no matter what the score may be, students and alumni alike say the dragon’s will always come out winners.

The homecoming parade starts at 8:30 a.m Saturday on Lane College’s campus.

Other activities this weekend include the downtown Milan and Humboldt fall festivals. Both start at 10 a.m.