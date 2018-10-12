Mugshots : Madison County : 10/11/18 – 10/12/18 October 12, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Bobby Clemmer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Crystal Mathieu Shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15David Pruitte Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Dominique Walker Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Edward L Glass Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Jamari Mccrary Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Jamie Presson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Jarston Howse Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jessica Mcgraw Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Johntel Billings Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Michael Welch Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Ryan Clayton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Shane M Cowan Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Whitney Dailey Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Winston Pearson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/11/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/12/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore