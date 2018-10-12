Mugshots : Madison County : 10/11/18 – 10/12/18

1/15 Bobby Clemmer Violation of probation

2/15 Crystal Mathieu Shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine

3/15 David Pruitte Violation of probation

4/15 Dominique Walker Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/15 Edward L Glass Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/15 Jamari Mccrary Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/15 Jamie Presson Violation of probation

8/15 Jarston Howse Violation of probation



9/15 Jessica Mcgraw Shoplifting

10/15 Johntel Billings Vandalism

11/15 Michael Welch Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/15 Ryan Clayton Violation of probation



13/15 Shane M Cowan Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/15 Whitney Dailey Shoplifting

15/15 Winston Pearson Failure to comply































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/11/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/12/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.