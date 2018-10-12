West Tennessee Weekend Events

JACKSON, Tenn. — Events are happening all over West Tennessee this weekend.

First, Art on Track.

‘This is an American craft week event. We have 24 to 25 artisans here this weekend,” Jacque Hillman, President of the West Tennessee Artisan Trail, said.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, you can buy anything from sculptures and portraits, to jewelry and photography.

The vendors will be set up all around the train depot museum on South Highland Avenue in Jackson.

“We’re trying to promote art sales for our regional artists because we don’t want them to have to go to another state and sell,” Hillman said.

And if you’re wanting to get your blood pumping, head out to Jackson State Community College for the 17th annual Bagels and Bluegrass Bike Tour.

You’ll ride more than 100 miles seeing some of West Tennessee’s state parks.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, and this year there will also be a 5K.

And another Jackson staple, the Lane College Homecoming parade.

“We will have our Homecoming parade in which we have five or six visiting bands. Our parade marshal is Ron Johnson, but his real name is Daryl Bell,” Darlette Samuels, Vice President for Institutional Affairs at Lane College, said.

Bell is best known for playing Ron Johnson in the show A Different World.

The homecoming parade kicks off on Lane Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by the tailgate and then the football game.