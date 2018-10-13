A 5k for Arthritis research

JACKSON, Tenn–

Saturday’s wet and cool weather didn’t stop people from enjoying the 1st Annual Inaugural Bone Bash 5K.

People came dressed in costumes of all sorts.

“Mike and Sully from Monsters Inc., we’ve got a zombie on stilts, we’ve got dogs in costumes, we’ve got superwoman, I mean we’ve got a little bit of everything out here,” said the Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation, Michelle Dooner.

“There is no cure for arthritis, there are a hundred different types of arthritis, but were also able to provide local resources, educational events, uh camps for kids with juvenile arthritis,” said Dooner.

The arthritis foundation also made sure people could learn more about arthritis at the 5k.

“They got information out here today, uh there is several booths set up with information, for treatment on arthritis for people and pets,” said a medical representative Michael Ort.

The Jackson community showed how much they care about people affected by arthritis by donating.

“Were real excited that they have helped us raise nearly 20,000, but the fight continues, so we greatly appreciate continued support from the Jackson community,” said Dooner.

Dooner hopes to see a good crowd like this at next year’s 5k.

“This is a fun event and we knew it was going to be a little touch and go but everybody out here is having a great time so we look forward to having everybody coming out and joining us next year,” said Dooner.

To find out how you can make a donation to arthritis research go to the Bone Bash Jackson Arthritis donation page.