‘Art on the Track’ festival showcases railroad history

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several artists and train enthusiasts unite for a special occasion.

The west Tennessee artisan trail held the ‘Art on the Track’ festival as part of american craft week.

The event was held at a railroad museum and this year’s exhibits showcased fine, traditional, and folk art.

There were demonstrations, storytelling, railroad history posts and more.

Attendees were able to buy art and tour stationary trains.