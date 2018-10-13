Lane College Homecoming parade is held downtown

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today was the Lane College parade, and many braced the cool weather to be a part of the annual event.

The 2018 homecoming theme was ‘It’s A Different World,’ named after the hit television series.

This year’s Parade Marshall was former cast member Darryl Bell, who played Ron Johnson on the show.

A popular viewpoint for today’s parade was East Main Street. It is where the judges are set up, and parade participants are known to give their best performance.

“We look for appearance, we look for presentation… we also look for stage presence,” says judge Trina Leasure.

The event was a time of celebration. There were opportunities to see various bands, and meet people from the Lane College community.

Many of the school’s alumni travel back to West Tennessee for the special occasion.

Following the parade, the Lane dragons hosted Allen University at their 2018 homecoming football game.