Meet “Hank the Tank,” our Pet of the Week

JACKSON, Tenn.– “Hank was just hours away from being sent to rabies control when we stepped in to give him a second shot at finding a happy home. He was scared and didn’t realize we were there to help him, but once he realized he was safe, his personality came rushing out of him like well, a tank!” Lorrie Douglass, Tank’s foster mom said.

She says he has a smile that will melt your heart and a ton of love just waiting for his new family! He gets a case of the “zoomies” every time he goes outside, and you can’t help laughing at his adorable silliness!

He loves going for car rides, loves to run and play in the back yard. He is “sometimes” willing to entertain you with a game of fetch, but will make you laugh at his bob and weave game of cat and mouse with a rope toy.

He is crate trained, house trained, completely vetted and heart worm negative. Hank is working hard on learning good manners, and he is learning how to walk better on a leash. He knows sit, shake, and just wants a family of his own to teach him more tricks, because he is very eager to learn.

He loves everyone he meets, seems to not mind other dogs, he has been around cats, and doesn’t seem too interested in them, but not allowed to play with them. Hank is a super sweet, very wiggly, extra lovable, huggable, kissable, boy! He is full of energy, so he would be best suited for a home that is willing to take him for lots of walks or runs and that has plenty of yard for him when he gets the “zoomies.”

Remember: “A tired dog equals a happy dog.” Hank wants to be a happy dog!

If you would like to foster Hank, or make him a part of your family and call him your own, please contact Saving The Animals Together at 731-313-7828.

Or find us via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: @STATdawgs

Instagram: @savingtheanimalstogether

Or contact us at: savingtheanimalstogether.org