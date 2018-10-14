A community of car lovers test their vehicles

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hub City Speed is a local organization that holds car races several times a year.

The group has recently moved their location to the Jackson Dragway, which gives their track designer a variety of options.

“Every time we have another autocross we do a whole new set up. So, it’s never the same thing over and over again. We always like to do something fresh, something new,” says Nolan Tanner, Hub City Speed President.

For legal and safety measures you must be over the age of 16 with a valid license to drive the course, and helmets must always be worn.

When it comes to modifying your car, there are no rules.

“All of these guys that come out here all enjoy tinkering on theirs and just doing something unique to their car,” Tanner says. “Things that they do that they may not be able to use legally on a street, can come out here and actually use them and see how they perform and see how good of a driver they are.”

The next race will be November 4th.