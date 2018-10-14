A local man helps youth work on their basketball skills

JACKSON, Tenn–

Practice makes perfect and at the Fall League Basketball Championship, young West Tennessee basketball players come to get just that.

“I kind of feel like I was already ready, like it just prepared me, having that game speed,” said Fall League player Sherreda Peggs Madison

“Kids of west tn need a place to go and practice and play and be exposed to college coaches and to play against competition before their season starts,” said Founder of the West Tennessee Fall League Basketball Championship, Joshua Weeden.

Founder Joshua Weeden created the fall league to give young players an opportunity he didn’t have growing up.

“I’m a product of Jackson tn and this wasn’t done when I was here, it’s all about the exposure for the kids,” said Weeden.

Exposure open to up and coming basketball players..

“We have kids from Humboldt A.J Anthony Jones, trey ward, Donte Williamson,” said Weeden.

One up and coming players Anthony Jones a senior from Humboldt High School came to see some of the competition.

“If they playing on a team you just really trying to build like chemistry you know friendships and stuff, if you playing against them you just kinda see how, how they play the game and how the game works,” said Humboldt High School Basketball Player Anthony Jones.

Weeden hopes the Fall Tournament will encourage the players to play after high school.

“If I could help one get to college and get a scholarship so his parents don’t have to do that. I think I have done my job,” said Weeden.

For more information on next years fall leagues send an email to the founder Joshua Weeden at westtnfallleague@gmail.com.