Girls compete for a crown at Miss Tennessee Charm pageant

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Trophies, money and crowns are on the minds of girls participating in the Autumn Showdown beauty pageant in Huntingdon.

Girls dressed to impress for the judges to win the big crown Sunday.

The girls had to make a good impression on stage, with modeling, smiling, and giving their best pose.

Moms of their pageant daughters even got a chance to strut their stuff for a chance at the crown.

The newly crowned Miss Tennessee Charm of ages 13 to 15 Grace Caldwell says pageants are important to her.

“It was great, I love winning,” she said. “It’s something me and my mom always do and it’s really important.”

Many of the girls say they participate in the pageants just for fun.