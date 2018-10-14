Local church dedicates congregation to a good cause
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church holds a special dedication.
Mother Liberty CME Church in downtown Jackson dedicated their morning service to the fight to end domestic violence.
October is domestic violence awareness month and the congregation wore purple in recognition.
The church’s mission is to worship God while also serving the community.
Every week the church will wear a different color for a different cause.
Next week, the congregation will wear orange to help bring awareness to bullying.