1 dead after shooting in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon near Perryville, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the shooting around 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Beech Bend Park, where officers found the body of 57-year-old Jerrel Barber, of Linden.

Investigators say they are questioning someone in connection with the shooting. No one has been charged at this time.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

