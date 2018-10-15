After-hours flu shot clinic information

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will have an after-hours flu clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Patients can walk in from 4:30 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. and get a flu shot without making an appoint. The clinic is not a free flu clinic.

Patients will need to bring an ID and insurance card.

During the 2017-2018 flu season, 11 children and one pregnant woman died due to flu-related illnesses, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Two children died during the season prior, in 2016-2017. Three children and one pregnant woman died in 2015-2016.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months and older have a flu vaccine each year before flu activity begins. Vaccinations are recommended before the end of October.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department offers flu shots Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Make an appointment to get the vaccine by calling 731-423-3020.