Agencies investigate shooting in Decatur County

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — Around 5:15 Sunday afternoon, Decatur County 911 got a call of a shooting at Beech Bend Park.

“When they got here there was a individual that was deceased,” Sheriff Keith Byrd said. “Been shot several times.”

The sheriff’s department says Jerrel Barber was killed in the shooting. Jimmy Medlin was taken into custody at the scene.

“He (Medlin) hasn’t been charged,” Sheriff Byrd said. “I suspect the investigators are talking with him now or later this morning.”

Sheriff Byrd says there were several witnesses, and one of them reported the shooting.

A red truck at the scene, full of wood, belonged to Barber.

“I don’t know if he got caught in the middle of an altercation between two other people or whatever,” Sheriff Byrd said. “We really don’t know all the details on that.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team was at the scene Monday morning mapping out the area.