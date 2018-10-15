As flu season arrives, local health expert offers tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — Health officials say flu season starts in October, meaning this month is the best time to get your annual shot to prevent getting sick.

“Usually one time of year is pretty good protection as long as you get it the right time,” epidemiologist Shanna Shearon said. “Usually we say October is a good starting point for that.”

Shearon tracks trends and disease patterns for Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department. She says this time of year is also a chance to clear up myths about the flu shot.

“Just because you haven’t got it in the past doesn’t mean you won’t come in contact with either a different strain this year or one that’s stronger that you haven’t been exposed to before,” Shearon said.

The flu can be dangerous for certain age groups, particularly infants, young children and people 65 years of age or older.

“Usually younger, six months and up, children you know, they’re little germ factories,” Shearon said. “So, and they share everything, it’s best to get it in those, the younger population and also people who have immunocompromising conditions.”

Eleven children and one pregnant woman died in Tennessee from flu-related complications last flu season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

“The last few years, unfortunately, we’ve had quite a few in Tennessee that have died from the flu,” Shearon said. “We don’t see any indicators that this year will be any different unfortunately, so that’s why we’re trying to protect everybody we can.”

While there are other preventative measures you can do to help avoid the spreading of the flu, make sure to avoid people who are infected. Whenever you cough or sneeze, make sure you do that within a tissue, and that way you can avoid spreading anymore of that flu or sickness around you. Of course, whenever you do, make sure you wash your hands with plenty of soap and water.

“If you get the flu, you don’t know who you’re exposing before you even know you’re sick,” Shearon said.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will have after-hours flu clinics starting Tuesday, Oct. 23. For more information on the flu shot or the after-hours clinic, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.