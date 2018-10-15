Bethel sets national record after scoring 92 points

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The Bethel University football team continues to improve each and every week.

This past Saturday was no exception, as the Wildcats defeated Kentucky Christian University 92-12.

This is the most points scored in single game by any team in the NAIA this season, and the most points by any Bethel team in the history of the program.

Bethel jumped up a spot in the national rankings to number 8 while improving to an overall record of 7-0.