Bethel University prepares for homecoming

McKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University is preparing for their ultimate football pep rally, and their players are putting in the work to secure the victory.

“We’ve seen a little bit of an edge this week,” head coach Brent Dearmon said. “Guys have intensified their training regiments this week, and they know that the city of McKenzie, they know the alumni, they know all of our fans are going to pack the place out this week.”

Homecoming is not just exciting for students. The daily events even bring former students back to the area.

“It gives an opportunity for all of the alumni to come back in town,” Dearmon said. “It kind of sets a date. It’s almost like a family reunion, how you set that date every year.”

Some students are excited about the events that will take place this week on campus. There will be art exhibits, alumni golf tournaments, and even a Hall of Fame brunch.

The head coach will light this year’s bonfire at Friday night’s pep rally.

“It’s just a way for people to come back to McKenzie, Tennessee, that hasn’t been here in a while,” Dearmon said.