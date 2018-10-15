Falling Temps And Rain Chances

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee, its been a wet start to the day as a cold front slowly sinks south across the region. The front will continue to focus the chances of showers at least through early afternoon, especially further south. Dry air will gradually work in from the north at the surface from a north wind this afternoon. Post-frontal advection of colder air will drop temperatures through the afternoon. By 2 or 3 this afternoon may be in the lower 50s compared to the upper 60s this morning. I think we’ll be stuck with mostly cloudy skies which will keep temps overnight in the middle to upper 40s. It will be breezy though throughout the day and this evening with winds out the north at 10-15 mph.

