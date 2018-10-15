Jackson Fire Department holds graduation for new recruits

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local firefighters are making big strides.

The Jackson Fire Department held its graduation for the 18-01 recruit class Monday afternoon.

Their training focused on developing knowledge, skills and abilities needed for entry level firefighters. One of the graduates told us what it means to reach this day.

“It’s overwhelming,”graduate Joshua Crenshaw said. “Really put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears the last 14 weeks. It’s going to be a good moment.”

The class of 23 finished their 14-week training program last Friday.